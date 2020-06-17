Pakistan again violates ceasefire in J&K’s Naugam sector

Srinagar: Pakistan once again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to unprovoked firing, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said on Wednesday.

According to reports, late evening on June 16, the Pakistan Army initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in the sector by firing mortars and other weapons.

The Indian Army gave a befitting response. There were no reports of injuries or loss of lives.

It was Pakistan’s second ceasefire violation on June 16 as it fired mortars in Jammu and Kashmir`s Tangdhar sector.

“On 16 June 2020, in the early morning hours, Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Tangdhar Sector by firing mortars and other weapons. Befitting response was given,” agencies reported quoting the Army.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan has been targeting defence positions and civilian areas near the LoC.

During the last few days, there have been a series of ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in Uri and Tanghdhar sectors in Kashmir and to the South of Pir Panjal in Jammu`s Rajouri and Poonch.