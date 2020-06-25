Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls Osama bin Laden ‘Shaheed’

Islamabad: Latest utterance of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein he referred to global terrorist responsible for 9/11 terror attack in US as ‘shaheed’, clearly reflects where the heart of Pakistan establishment in general and Imran Khan in particular lies.

Also, it was Imran Khan, who before taking of as head of the terror state Pakistan was referred to as ‘Taliban Khan’, so nothing surprising if he calls Osama Bin Laden as ‘shaheed’, feel observers.

However, while addressing the Pakistan National Assembly on Thursday, Imran Khan during the course of giving details of his government performance since it came to office, especially during the coronavirus outbreak, detailed about the ongoing war on terror.

Highlighting how Pakistan suffered embarrassment being ally to the United States, Khan did the unexpected, calling global terrorist Osama bin Laden a “Shaheed” (martyr).

Speaking about the May 2, 2011 operation by the US Navy Seals taking out Al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden in Abbottabad city in the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, Khan referred to Osama bin Laden as a martyr, stating that the country suffered global humiliation and criticism being an ally to the US.

“There was an incident of Osama bin Laden, in which US planes came into Pakistan and killed, martyred Osama bin Laden. And after that incident, the whole world abused and criticised Pakistan. It was astounding to see how their (US) planes came into our country, carried out their operation and even though we were ally to the US, we were criticized,” said Khan during his speech in the Parliament.

“We lost over 70,000 innocent people being US’ ally in war on terror and yet we are always questioned, criticised and embarrassed,” he added.