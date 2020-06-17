PM calls all-party meet on June 19 over India-China issue

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting on June 19 over India-China border issue following the violent face-off with the Chinese troops on Monday night in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a tweet on Wednesday said that the meeting will be held at 5 pm. on June 19 in which issues related to the face-off between the Indian forces and Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers at patrolling point number 14 in eastern Ladakh will be discussed.

The presidents of various parties will take part in the meeting. “In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 p.m. on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting,” the PMO tweeted.