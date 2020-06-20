PM has surrendered Indian territory to China: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: A day after the Prime Minister asserted that Chinese troops did not intrude into Indian territory, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday again said that PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression.

The 50-year-old leader tweeted two questions for the government, “PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?”

The remarks came a day after prime Minister Modi categorically stated in the all-party meeting on the Chinese intrusion in the Galwan Valley and the killing of Indian soldiers that “no Indian post or territory is occupied by anyone.”

The Prime Minister had emphasized that all necessary steps for national security and construction of necessary infrastructure will continue to be taken at a fast pace.

PM had also reassured the leaders about the capability of the armed forces to defend the borders and said that they have been given a free hand to take all necessary steps.