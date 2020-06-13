PM Modi holds meeting on COVID response, concerned over Delhi situation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review Indias response to Covid-19 pandemic and expressed concern over the situation in Delhi.

He emphasised coordination among the Centre, the Delhi government and Municipal Corporations of Delhi and said that coronavirus can be defeated by working together.

The meeting reviewed the coronavirus situation across the country and the preparation made in the context of the pandemic.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, PM’s Principal Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, Health Secretary, Indian Council of Medical Research DG and other officials of the Empowered Groups.

Dr Vinod Paul, NITI Aayog Member and Convener of Empowered Group of Medical Emergency Management Plan, made a detailed presentation on the current coronavirus situation and the likely scenario of Covid-19 cases in the medium term.

He informed the meeting that two third of the total coronavirus cases in India are in five states, with an overwhelming proportion in big cities.

In view of the challenges, particularly faced by large cities, it was discussed to augment testing as well as the number of COVID beds and services to effectively handle the peak surge of daily cases.

The Prime Minister took cognisance of the recommendations of the Empowered Group on the city- and district-wise requirements of hospital beds/isolation beds and instructed the Health Ministry officials to undertake emergency planning in consultation with the states/UTs.

He also advised the Ministry to ensure suitable preparations in view of the start of the monsoon season.

The meeting discussed the present and emerging corona scenario in Delhi and the projections for the next 2 months.

Modi suggested that the Home Minister and the Health Minister convene an emergency meeting with Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior central and Delhi officials apart from officials of the Municipal Corporations of Delhi to plan a coordinated and comprehensive response to handle the Covid-19 challenge.

Many instances of outstanding work done by different states, districts and cities in containing and controlling the outbreak was appreciated and suggestions made that these success stories and best practices should be widely disseminated to provide inspiration and innovative ideas to others.