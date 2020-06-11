PM Modi invokes Vivekananda, talks Bengal’s business revival

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Vivekananda and talked about Bengal’s business revival while making another thrust for self-reliant India on Thursday as he made the inaugural address on the occasion of 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), via video conferencing.

The point of discussion was around the pandemic and the challenges emanating from it. However, he played to the gallery of West Bengal by suggesting Bengal should take a lead by reviving its manufacturing sector.

He reiterated his assertion of turning challenges into opportunities. “Every citizen of this country has resolved to turn this crisis into an opportunity. We have to make this a major turning point for this nation. What is that turning point? A self-reliant India,” he said.

Modi said Indians will have to take the economy out of ‘command and control’ and take it towards ‘plug and play’. He added that this isn’t the time for conservative approach. Rather, it’s time for “bold decisions & bold investments”. Urging the industry to play its part, Modi said, “It’s time to prepare a globally competitive domestic supply chain”.

Modi even quoted Swami Vivekananda to make his point. “We have to revive the historical excellence of Bengal in the manufacturing sector. We’ve always heard ‘What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow’. We have to take inspiration from this and move forward together,” remarked PM Modi.

He also said that Bengal should exploit the nationwide campaign against single use plastic to revive its jute industry.