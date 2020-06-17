PM Modi’s stern warning to China: Sacrifice of jawans will not go in vain

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that sacrifice of the Indian soldiers will not go in vain as the country’s armed forces are fully capable of giving a befitting reply to the enemy if instigated. “The sacrifice of our soldiers along the border with China will not go in vain,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Narendra Modi said this while referring to the martyrdom of at least 20 Indian soldiers during a violent face-off with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

He was addressing the Chief Ministers and UTs over the handling of the pandemic. He began by urging everyone to observe 2-minute silence in honour of the 20 martyrs and concluded by chanting ‘Om Shanti’.

Though PM clarified that India prefers peace, he asserted that India will do whatever it takes to defend itself.

Articulating India’s clear stand, the Prime Minister, in virtual presence of a host of Chief Ministers, said: “I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not go in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country are important. India wants peace but when instigated, India is capable of giving a befitting reply.”