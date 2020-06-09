‘Real’ Anamika surfaces, says her certificates misused for job

Lucknow: A new twist was witnessed in the case in which one Anamika Shukla had worked as a teacher in 25 schools and drawn over Rs 1 crore in salaries as the ‘real Anamika Shukla’ approached authorities on Tuesday and claimed fraud, officials said.

Basic Education Officer Dr Inderjeet Prajapati said that Anamika Shukla of Gonda district met him during the day and expressed apprehension that her academic certificates had been “misused” by the woman accused to grab government jobs. She also apprehended a racket in the whole matter.

Interestingly, the real Anamika is still without a job. Hailing from Bhulai Deeh in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, Anamika is married to one Durgesh Shukl in Dhanepur. She has two children.

The woman said that though she had submitted applications to work as a science teacher at schools in different places in 2017, she had neither attended any interview nor landed up with any government job.

Prajapati said that the real Anamika had been advised to lodge an FIR in the matter with the police. He said Anamika came to meet him after coming to know about the racket through media reports.

Police on Saturday had arrested a woman who had claimed to be Anamika Shukla and got a teacher’s job. The accused had allegedly worked in 25 schools for months and withdrawn over Rs one crore in salaries for more than a year till February last.

Kotwali SHO Ripudaman Singh had said that police was questioning the accused.

The imposter woman had sent her resignation letter to the Kasganj Basic Education Officer through a friend on Saturday, but the latter was detained at the office. Later, the officer sent some staff who caught hold of the accused woman on a road and handed her to Soro police station.

A native of Mainpuri, the accused woman was posing as Anamika and working as a full-time science teacher at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Faridpur in Kasganj and simultaneously at many schools in Ambedkar Nagar, Baghpat, Aligarh, Saharanpur and Prayagraj districts etc.

The matter came to light when a database of teachers was being created on Manav Sampada portal that required details like teachers’ personal records, date of joining, and promotion.

Once the records were uploaded, Anamika Shukla’s personal details were allegedly found listed at 25 schools.

Basic Education Officer Anjali Aggarwal, who had then stopped withdrawal of salary by ‘Anamika’ on Friday and issued her a notice, had said that an inquiry had been initiated against the teacher on charge of using someone else’s record.

Additional Director (Basic Education) in Aligarh is probing the matter.