Robust action for filing false affidavits, EC warns candidates

New Delhi: With just three days to the Rajya Sabha elections, the Election Commission on Tuesday decided to take robust action against candidates for filing false affidavits.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the full Election Commission comprising Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, assisted by senior officers of the Commission.

Taking cognizance of complaints of false affidavits filed by some candidates along with their nominations, the Commission decided to “robustly address this challenge to further ensure free, fair and ethical elections in the country”.

The poll panel has been receiving complaints regarding furnishing of false information in the affidavits of some candidates. As per the extant provision, the EC said individuals are filing such complaints in the competent court under section 125A of the Representation of People Act, 1951. The issue was among the major discussions raised during the meeting.

“Now, the Commission has reviewed this position and decided that, in pursuit of a level playing field, it will take cognisance of complaints, which indicate serious omission on the part of the candidate, and refer such matters to the relevant investigating authorities on a case-to-case basis,” the EC said.