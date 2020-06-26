Security forces gun down 3 terrorists in J&K’s Tral encounter

Srinagar: The security forces on Friday killed three terrorists during an encounter in Chewa Ullar village of Tral in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, on Thursday evening, after receiving a tip-off about presence of terrorist in Tral, a joint team of Police, 42 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Chewa Ullar village. As the security cordoned came close to the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists started indiscriminate firing, triggering an encounter, said a police official.

The encounter between forces and terrorists that had started on Thursday evening, was put on hold during the night. The encounter resumed in the early morning on Friday with a fresh exchange of fire between the two sides.

With security forces neutralising the three terrorists, the overnight gunbattle with the terrorists came to an end.

The neutralised terrorists have been identified as Mohammad Qaasim Shah alias Jugnu, Basit Ahmad Parray and Haris Manzoor Bhat. Qaasim, a Madoora Tral resident was carrying out terror-related activities in the Valley since March 2017.

Basit Ahmad was resident of Laribal, Tral. He had joined terrorist ranks on May 27.

Haris Manzoor Bhat was resident of Koil Shikragah, Tral. He had disappeared in April 2020 and was believed to have joined the terror ranks.

Sources said that large quantity of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the encounter site.

Though the encounter has ended, searches were on in the area, added an official.