Serious diplomatic lapse in relationship with Nepal: Karan Singh

New Delhi: Congress leader and former Maharaja of Kashmir, Karan Singh, has slammed the government for mishandling the India-Nepal ties over Nepal passing a resolution in its House of Representatives to adopt a new map which includes Indian territory.

Karan Singh termed the fiasco as “Prima facie this appears to be a serious diplomatic lapse, the consequences of which are before us”.

Karan Singh said that the matter was raised in November last year but “surprisingly it was not taken seriously, ideally the Nepal government should have been engaged through Foreign Secretary or Foreign Minister level, and if needed the Prime Minister should have pitched in to resolve the deadlock”.

The Congress leader also criticised Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for the “irreversible confrontational posture “with its relationship with India.

Karan Singh said that he has been associated with Nepal politically and personally for several decades and he has deep regrets for what Prime Minister Oli has done with regards to ties with India.

Nepal’s House of Representatives on June 13 unanimously adopted the Constitution Amendment Bill, paving the way for accommodating the updated political-administrative map in the national emblem which includes Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

Nepal Foreign Minister, Pradeep Gyawali, said in a tweet, “The House of Representatives unanimously adopted the Constitution Amendment Bill, paving the way for accommodating the updated political-administrative map in the national emblem.”

On June 9, Nepal’s House of Representative had unanimously endorsed the Constitution Amendment Bill to adopt a new map of the country.

The proposal was backed by the Nepal Communist Party headed by Prime Minister Oli, the opposition Nepali Congress and Madhesi -based parties.