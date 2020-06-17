Show up Modiji, it’s time to stand up to China: Priyanka Vadra

New Delhi: Questioning the Narendra Modi-led government’s silence over the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has slammed the government, saying India deserved a leadership that is willing to do anything before allowing its land to be taken.

“Our land, our sovereignty is being threatened, our soldiers and officers have been martyred, are we just going to remain silent? India deserves the truth. It deserves a leadership that is willing to do anything before allowing its land to be taken,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a series of tweets.

“Show up Narendra Modiji, it’s time to stand up to China,” the Congress in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh said.

Her remarks came a day after Indian Army said that 20 army men, including officers, were killed in an unprecedented violent clash with PLA troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

Indian Army issued a statement on Tuesday night wherein it said, “17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20.”

Congress spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP from Punjab, Manish Tewari, also slammed the government, saying this was a national humiliation.

“20 Indian soldiers including officers dead — maybe more missing without a shot being fired. Number of casualties on Chinese side yet unknown. India must respond at a time and place of it’s choosing. This is a National Humiliation. The Prime Minister must speak up,” Tewari said in a tweet.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has also demanded Modi to break his silence and tell the reality to the nation.

Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, “Why is the Prime Minister silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?”