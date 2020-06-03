Shramik Specials to run till state govts so demand: Railways

New Delhi: Refuting reports that the Shramik Special trains will be coming to an end, the Railways on Wednesday said that till the time it gets demand from the state governments, it will continue to operate them.

Railways also said that it has ferried more than 58 lakh people in 4,197 Shramik Special trains operated since May 1.

A senior Railway Ministry official said: “Some media queries received are if Shramik special trains have ended. This is not correct. Indian Railways will continue to run these trains till the time we get demand from any of the state governments.”

He said that the Railway Ministry had 30 Shramik Special trains slated on Wednesday. He further said that, while till June 3, a total of 4,197 Shramik Special trains have been operated from various states across the country. He said that 81 trains were on the run till 9 am on Wednesday.

The official said that 4,197 trains originated from various states, with the top five states/Union Territories being Gujarat (1,026), Maharashtra (802), Punjab (416), Uttar Pradesh (294) and Bihar (294).

The top five states where maximum Shramik Specials terminated are Uttar Pradesh (1,682), Bihar (1,495), Jharkhand (197), Odisha (187), and West Bengal (156).

In addition to Shramik specials, Railways are running 15 pairs of special Rajdhani type trains connecting New Delhi since May 12 and 200 more time tabled Special trains from June 1.