Sidhu ‘unavailable’ as Bihar Police team camps in Amritsar

Chandigarh: Congress MLA Najvot Singh Sidhu remained unavailable for the fourth day on Saturday to a Bihar Police team camping in Amritsar city in Punjab to serve him a notice in an election-related case against him.

The Congress legislator was booked in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on charge of violating the model code of conduct by exhorting Muslim voters to unite and vote en block against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A first information report was registered with the Barsoi police station in Katihar district in April last year on the directive of the Election Commission.

Sidhu was at that time campaigning for Tariq Anwar of the Congress.

“Modi will be done for. He will go for a six,” Sidhu allegedly told the voters.

The police team have been visiting Sidhu’s palatial house in the Punjab city since Wednesday, but they have so far allegedly failed to get any response from Sidhu.

“We are here to deliver documents and get his signatures for bail, but his security is not allowing us to meet him,” a police official told the media in Amritsar.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said the local police was never contacted by Bihar Police.