Situation along borders with China under control: Army Chief Naravane

Dehradun: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Saturday that the entire situation along the borders with China is under control and the process of disengagement has started.

After reviewing the passing out parade of 423 officers, at Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, General Naravane said, “I would just like to assure everyone that the entire situation along our borders with China is under control. We’re having a series of talks which started with the Corps Commander level on June 6 and has been followed up with meetings at local level between Commanders of equivalent ranks,” Naravane said.

“As a result, a lot of disengagement has taken place and we are hopeful that through the continued dialogue that we’re having, all perceived differences that we (India and China) have will be set to rest. Everything is under control,” he said.

The Army chief further stated that both sides (India and China) are disengaging in a phased manner. “We have started from the north, the area of the Galwan River, where a lot of disengagement has happened. It has been a fruitful dialogue we had and it will continue and by and by the situation will improve as we go on,” he said.

Speaking about the India-Nepal relationship, he said the relationship between the two South Asian countries remain strong and will remain so in the future.

“We have a very strong relationship with Nepal. We have geographical, cultural, historical, religious linkages. We have very strong people to people connect. Our relation with them has always been strong and will remain strong in the future,” he said.

On Friday, military talks between India and China continued for de-escalation in the Galwan region of Eastern Ladakh with top army commanders meeting to resolve the face-off. The talks between India and China took place even as the troop build up continued on both sides days after a slight retreat by both armies at the Line of Actual Control.

Major General level talks happened to resolve three trouble spots in the Galwan area. This is the fifth round of military talks.

On the same day, Union Minister held a review meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs to understand the ground situation and what needs to be done.

It was the second review meeting the Defence Minister held within a week. The first one was on June 8, two days after the Lieutenant General level meeting between Indian Army and Chinese People’s Liberation Army. The second one took place on June 12 exactly two days after the Major-General meeting between India and Chinese military.

“Latest assessments on Line of Actual Control ground situation were done after military talks,” said a source in the ministry. General Rawat briefed him about the troop deployments at the stand-off places in Eastern Ladakh.

Singh also took review of ground situation across the Line of Actual Control with China, including Arunachal Pradesh. He also discussed ongoing infrastructure work at the Line of Actual Control.