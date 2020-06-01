Six connected to Narco-terror module nabbed in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar: The J&K police in central Kashmir’s Budgam district along with security forces have busted a Narco-terror module and arrested six terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

According to police, on a credible input, police along with army and CRPF have arrested six terrorist associates identified as Mudassir Fayaz resident of Kralpora, Shabir Ganaie resident of Wathoora, Sageer Ahmad Poswal resident of Kupwara, Issaq Bhat, Arshid Thoker both residents of Shopian and a minor from Chadoora area of Budgam.

Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including one Chinese pistol, one Pistol Magazine, four Pistol rounds, one Hand grenade, cash Rs 1,55,000 and narcotic substance Heroine one kg were recovered from their possession.

“As per police records they were in close connection with Pakistan-based terror handlers and were involved in drug trade, supply of weapons besides assisting financially to active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM,” police said in a statement. “The recoveries also exposed the inter connection between drug dealers and terrorists.”

Police said that further investigation in this connection is in progress.