Slain Hizbul terrorist’s mother arrested in J&K’s Kulgam for recruiting youths into terror ranks

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested one Naseema Banoo on June 20, whose son Tauseef Ahmad Shah, a terrorist was neutralised during an encounter in May 2018.

A criminal case against Naseema Bano was registered following her arrest on June 20.

The police statement read, “Naseema Banoo w/o Ab Salam Sheikh R/O Rampora Qaimoh was arrested on 20th June 2020 in a criminal case with FIR no 30 of 2018 registered under sections 13B, 17, 18, 18B, 19, 39 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.”

The police said that the arrest was carried out in compliance of provisions of law and following her arrest, she has been granted custody by the court and is presently in a women police station in Anantnag.

In a picture that has surfaced, Naseema is seen holding an automatic weapon while posing along with her son, a Hizbul Muhjahideen terrorist active in the Valley, and was killed during an encounter with forces in 2018.

The police claimed that Naseema had been involved in recruiting youths into terrorist ranks, arranging arms ammunition, communication and logistics for terrorists and terror organisations.

The statement read further, “Just because she happens to be a woman or the mother of a killed terrorist does not make her immune to arrest. It is the prime duty of the police to arrest criminals to safeguard the people it serves and that is what it has done. Anyone who wishes to challenge the decision is free to approach the court of law for redressal.”

A police official said, “The Jammu and Kashmir Police doesn’t target any family of terrorists unnecessarily unless solid evidence of their involvement in terrorism.”