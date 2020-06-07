Smack worth Rs 4.5 crore concealed in watermelons seized in UP

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): The Shamli police has seized 4.5 kg smack concealed in watermelons and arrested two persons in this regard. The seized contraband is valued at around Rs 4.5 crore in the international market, police said on Sunday.

The watermelons were loaded in a truck bound for Chandigarh from Bareilly when police intercepted it on Saturday. Smack, also known as black tar heroin, is a derivative of a strong opioid.

Truck driver Shavez and his assistant Danish, who were arrested, claimed that they were paid Rs 50,000 by two Bareilly residents and handed over the consignment of watermelons for delivery.

According to police sources, the truck was intercepted near Bidoli checkpost by a team of Jhinjhana police station.

Shamli SP Vineet Jaiswal said that police was investigating the case.