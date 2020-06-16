‘Sonia skipped Kargil meet’: Nadda on Cong criticism over China clash

New Delhi: Amid the Congress’s criticism of the government after news emerged that three Indian soldiers were killed during a violent India-China face-off at Ladakh, BJP President JP Nadda branded the Congress as an “irresponsible” opposition.

Though without mentioning the border clash, Nadda said it was Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi who, as then Congress chief, had decided to skip an all-party meeting called by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during the Kargil war in 1999.

“When we were fighting the Kargil war, Sonia Gandhi ji had asked for a Rajya Sabha session. The then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had called an all-party meeting, but Congress didn’t participate. This is their culture. During the time of crises, Congress always created political issues,” alleged Nadda.

He further claimed that the Jan Sangh – the BJP’s ideological predecessor – had stood by the then governments during the 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars.

However, Nadda said Sonia Gandhi created “political issues” even as the nation was trying to reclaim Tiger Hill in 1999. He went on to allege, “I’m pained to say that the behaviour of the opposition party has been gravely irresponsible during this crisis. We as a party work to serve the nation. But Congress’ intention is to serve the party only.”

Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala had alleged that the “Modi government remained a mute spectator” in face of “occupation of our territory by the Chinese”.

An Indian Army Colonel, who was the Commanding Officer of an infantry battalion, and two soldiers were killed during a clash with Chinese troops at one of the standoff points in the Galwan Valley. These are the first casualties faced by the Indian Army in a clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army since 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

Nadda also lashed out at the Congress over its changing demands on the lockdown and Sonia Gandhi’s attack on fuel price hike. Nadda claimed at least four Congress-ruled states too hiked fuel prices. “Your Chief Ministers don’t listen to you and you try to talk to Modi about it?” asked Nadda.

The BJP President was speaking at a BJP virtual rally where he was addressing cadres in Kerala.