Stop ‘political mud-slinging on Chinese transgressions’: Milind Deora

New Delhi: Congress leader Milind Deora on Sunday exhorted one and all to stay united and extend support on the border issue with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Without naming his own party Congress, Deora in his Twitter post said, “we have become a spectacle in the world due to political mudslinging happening at the time of unification on the issue.”

The Congress leader said there is a need to unite against China at this crucial time.

“It’s highly unfortunate that the national discourse surrounding the surge in Chinese transgressions has deteriorated into political mud-slinging. When we should be united in condemning China’s actions & seeking solutions, we are exposing our divisions,” the Congress leader Deora tweeted.