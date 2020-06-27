Swarms of locusts seen in several parts of Gurugram

Gurugram: Swarms of locusts were reported in several parts of Gurugram district on Saturday.

Locusts were seen in Rajendra Park of sector 5, Surqt Nagar, Dhanwapur, Palam Vihar, Maruti factory in sector 18, Sector 17 DLF phase 1 and many other places in old and new Gurugram.

Residents of Gurugram were surprised due to the sudden attack of locusts around 11 am.

However, district administration has claimed that it had issued guidelines for residents, urging them to stay indoors and make noises to ward them off.

Residents used mikes, and loud speakers to keep locusts away from their homes.

Gurugram district administration is assessing the damage due to the locusts attack

Locusts however crossed the city in one hour and headed towards South Delhi.