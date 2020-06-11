Swimming off beaches banned in Goa, ahead of monsoon’s arrival

Panaji: Goa’s beaches are off limits for swimming from Thursday, in view of the oncoming rainy season, with the southwest monsoon likely to hit the state’s coastline within the next 24 hours.

According to a statement issued by Drishti Marine, a private beach management agency which operates lifeguards along Goa’s beaches, swimming in the seas off the beaches will not be allowed until the monsoons subside in September.

“With moderate to heavy rains expected to lash various parts of Goa over the next few days, visitors to the beach should not to venture into the sea during the monsoon months extending from June till the end of September,” the statement said.

“Pre-monsoon showers have already hit Goa. Over the past few days, light showers were witnessed along the coastal stretch. Accordingly, we advise visitors to the beach not to venture into the sea during the monsoon months,” Drishti Marine Executive Director Ravi Shankar said.

“We have put up red flags at all the beaches which means that the area is not meant for swimming. Even wading into the waters is not advisable. Our team of lifeguards present along the coast are monitoring the weather conditions. The team is trained to carry out rescues even in rough weather,” he also said.

While water sports activity and river bathing is also restricted, the beach management agency has advised visitors to rocky areas, cliffs and hills on the shoreline to prevent accidents.

“In case of a dry spell over the next few months and depending on weather conditions, Drishti may open up a few beach stretches so that visitors can wade into the waters,” the statement also said.

Goa is one of the country’s top beach tourism destinations and attracts more than seven million tourists every year. This year however, the state’s coastal stretch was deserted for months on account of the lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic.