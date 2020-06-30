Tampering with historical facts in textbooks unacceptable: BJP

Jaipur: Tampering with historical facts in Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Class 10 and 12 textbooks “is unacceptable and an injustice to our glorious history”, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria said on Tuesday, citing the references to Maharana Pratap and his father Udai Singh.

“The twisting of the story of Haldighati battle fought by Maharana Pratap and the description of Udai Singh in historical books is more like polluting the glorious historical tales which has also affected public sentiments,” he said, adding that renowned historian Dev Kothari had written a letter which he has forwarded to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

“I appeal to the CM that text in the books should be re-evaluated by forming a new committee comprising learned historians before the public comes on street protesting against the wrong facts being put in these books. Putting twisted facts in historical books is injustice both to history and Rajasthan,” he said.

Kataria urged Gehlot to personally intervene in the matter.

The textbook termed Maharana Pratap a person who lacked tolerance and this was held as one of the reasons why he lost at Haldighati, while Udai Singh was termed a “murderer”.