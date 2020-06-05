Terrorist killed in J&K’s Rajouri, searches on

Jammu: One terrorist was killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district during an encounter with the security forces.

Police said following specific information about the presence of a group of terrorists hiding in Melari village, troops of Rashtriya Rifles, special operations group of the local police and central reserve police force surrounded the village and launched a search operation late on Thursday.

“When the security forces closed in on the hiding terrorists, they fired triggering an encounter in which one terrorist has been killed. One AK-47 rifle and four hand grenades have been recovered from the slain terrorist,” police said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Rajouri and Poonch range, Vivek Gupta told reporters that the identity of the slain terrorist is being ascertained.

Though, the firing in the area has stopped, searches are underway as the other terrorists hiding with the neutralised terrorist may have been hiding in the vicinity of the encounter site, said sources.