Terrorists attack CRPF patrol party in Anantnag, CRPF jawan martyred

Srinagar: A CRPF jawan was martyred and a minor boy was also killed on Friday afternoon in a terrorist attack on a joint patrol deployed in highway security in Bijbehara area of the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, bike-borne terrorists opened fire at a joint patrol team in Padshah Bagh area of Bijbehara in which a CRPF jawan and a minor boy received bullet injuries.

Immediately after the incident, the injured CRPF personnel and the boy were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment but they both succumbed to their injuries.

The security forces swung into action after the incident and cordoned off the area and a launched a massive search operation to nab the terrorists the terrorists who fled from the scene.

The martyred Central Reserve Police Force jawan has been identified as Shymal Kumar.

Reinforcements have been brought in and the operation to trace the terrorists responsible for the act is underway till reports last came in.