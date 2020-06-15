Third ‘Anamika Shukla’ held, now ‘Priti Yadavs’ in scam

Lucknow: Yet another ‘Anamika Shukla’, whose real name is Babli Yadav, has been arrested for using forged documents to work as a teacher in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV).

Meanwhile, multiple persons have been found using the name and documents of one “Priti Yadav’ to work as teachers in the KGBV.

Babli Yadav is the third woman to have been arrested, so far, in the scam in which 25 women were appointed as science teachers under the same name.

The third Anamika — Babli Yadav — was arrested by the Aligarh Police almost a week after the first Anamika (Supriya) was arrested from Kasganj on June 6.

After her arrest, Babli disclosed the identities of two more Anamikas, including that of her sister-in-law Sarita Yadav, who was appointed in the Soraon block in Prayagraj, while the second woman lives close to her house in Kanpur (Dehat) and was appointed in the KGBV in Baghpat.

Babli told the police that she had paid Rs three lakh to the main accused, Pushpendra Yadav, for her appointment at Aligarh’s KGBV.

Babli claimed that she was provided with all fake documents, including Aadhaar Card, at the time of counselling in Aligarh. A fake bank account was also opened at the Central Bank’s Rasulabad branch in the name of Anamika Shukla and she was appointed at Bijauli block’s school on October 21, 2019.

Aligarh Superintendent of Police (crime) Arvind Kumar said that all her claims were being verified.

“Teams are being formed to arrest the accused involved in the scam,” said the SP, adding that an FIR was registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC.

Aligarh Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Laxmikant Pandey, meanwhile, said that Babli had sent her resignation on WhatsApp.

In a related development, it has been found that the marksheets and documents of one Priti Yadav had been used by two women to get jobs of hostel warden and full-time teacher in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas in Jaunpur and Azamgarh.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Jaunpur, PK Tiwari, lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station on Saturday night in this connection and an FIR was lodged against the two women.

Tiwari said, “When director general of school education Vijay Kiran Anand ordered uploading of all personal details of teachers and employees of the KGBVs, Aadhaar numbers of two employees, both named Priti Yadav, were found same. On this basis, I have lodged the case.”

One Priti was working as hostel warden at the KGBV in Azamgarh while other was a full-time teacher at the KGBV Muftiganj in Jaunpur.

“The residential address of both candidates was of Mainpuri district. Except their photographs, all other documents, including marksheets and Aadhaar cards, were same, but the date of birth of Priti working in Azamgarh was different from other one,” he said.

When records of primary education were checked, the identity of real Priti became clear.

The BSA met the real Priti’s father and found that she is not employed anywhere though she had applied for a job in the KGBV.

The police have registered FIR against two women, both Priti Yadav, under sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of IPC, and have launched investigation in this case.