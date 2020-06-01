Three Pakistani terrorists killed during infiltration bid at LoC in Naushera

Srinagar: Three Pakistani terrorists were killed on Monday while attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory across the Line of Control in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to defence sources, during an ongoing counter-infiltration operation since 28 May 2020, alert troops of Indian Army eliminated an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Naushera Sector by neutralising three Pakistan terrorists.

The slain terrorists were heavily armed and were trained in Pakistan before being made to make a bid to infiltrate. “Though the three infiltrating terrorists have been killed, the security forces are carrying out search operation in the area,” said sources.

The counter infiltration started after intelligence agencies raised an alarm of terrorists try to sneak into India to carry out unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the intelligence agencies, two groups of unidentified terrorists, concentrated at Pakistan Post and Sardari, opposite Gurez Sector, were planning to infiltration.

The agencies also pointed that another set are Jaish-e-Mohammed-led unidentified terrorists are concentrated at Kel and Tejian which is opposite Machhal Sector and were planning infiltration.

A senior official said that around 15 launch pads across Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are full with terrorists.

However, there is no cause of concern as the security establishments is on full alert to thwart any such attempt made by the enemy forces, sources added.