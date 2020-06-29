Three terrorists in including Hizbul commander killed in J&K’s Anantnag encounter

Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Khulchohar in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district Monday morning.

Arms and ammunition including an AK 47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from the slain terrorists.

“Three terrorists eliminated in the ensuing gunfight. One AK 47 rifle and two pistols were recovered. Joint operation is in progress,” Army said in a brief statement.

According to details, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, 19 RR of Army and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Khulchohar area after police got the tip-off about presence of terrorists in the area.

As the cordon was tightened the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces which triggering an encounter.

“Three unidentified terrorists have been killed. We are ascertaining the identities while the search is on. Further details shall follow,” police said in a statement.

Security forces have retrieved the dead bodies along with arms and ammunition from the spot.

Meanwhile, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said that with the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Masood and two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in an encounter in South Kashmir, the Doda district has become militancy free, police said on Monday.

“Doda district in Jammu Zone becomes totally militancy free once again as Masood was a last surviving terrorist of the Doda District,” Dilbag Singh said.

The police said Masood was involved in a rape case and was absconding. He later joined the Hizbul Mujahideen and shifted his area of operation to Kashmir.

