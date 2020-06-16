Three terrorists including top Hizbul commander killed in J&K’s Shopian encounter

Srinagar: Three terrorists including top Hizbul Mujahideen commander were killed in an encounter at Turkawangam area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday morning.

Conforming the reports, IG Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that three terrorists have been eliminated.

Among the eliminated terrorists were those who were responsible for killing Sarpanch Ajay Pandita ‘Bharti’ a few days back, said a police official.

According to details, security forces had a specific input about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

A joint operation was launched by the police and the army at the first light. As the security forces zeroed in on the terrorist hideout, the hiding terrorists fired on them triggering the encounter.

At the end of the encounter all the three terrorists were eliminated.

Large quantity of arms and ammunition including a AK 56 and a Insas rifle were recovered from the neuralised terrorists.

With the killing of the three terrorists in Tuesday’s encounter a total of 17 terrorists have been killed in Shopian district in the last than 10 days in different encounters.