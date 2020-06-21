Three terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter, operation continues

Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday killed three terrorists following a fierce encounter In Gilli Kadal area here.

According to sources in the police, among the eliminated terrorists was one involved in the killing of BSF troopers.

Initially the security forces made several rounds of appeal to the hiding terrorists to surrender but they instead preferred to fire at the security forces triggering an an encounter in which three terrorists have so far been neutralised in Gilli Kadal (Zoonimar) area, said and official.

IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar told reporters that the security forces tried their best to persuade the holed up terrorists to surrender. “Even their parents were brought in to persuade the holed up terrorists to surrender, but they refused,” the IGP said.

He added that one of the holed up terrorist was involved in the killings of two BSF troopers in Pandach area of Srinagar last month.

Security forces had surrounded the area for a cordon and search operation following information that a group of terrorists was hiding there.

As a precautionary measure, the authorities suspended mobile Internet services and imposed restrictions in the city to maintain law and order.