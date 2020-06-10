Published On: Wed, Jun 10th, 2020

Tigress tranquilised in Pilibhit Reserve, brought to Kanpur Zoo

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): A tigress, which was responsible for attacking a number of people in the area, was finally tranquilised and caught by a team of forest officials on Tuesday night.

Prior to being trapped, the tigress had attacked a farmer who later died on Monday night

The team of officials from Jim Corbett, Dudhwa and Pilibhit tiger reserves had jointly been tracking the tigress for some time and finally on Tuesday night they succeeded in tranqualising the feline.

After successfully tranquilising the tigress, it was shifted into a cage and taken to the Gadha guest house and from there it was transported to the Kanpur Zoo on Wednesday, said Pilibhit Tiger Reserve field director, Rajamohan.

Prior to being trapped, the tigress had attacked a farmer who later died on Monday night.

The incident infuriated the locals to the extent that they vandalised the forest ranger’s office in protest.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com