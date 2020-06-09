Trinamool lashes out at BJP after Amit Shah’s virtual rally

Kolkata: Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual ‘Jan Samvad Rally’ addressing the voters in West Bengal, leaders of the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying Shah’s speech was all full of rhetoric and no substance.

Reacting to the Union Home Minister’s virtual rally via video conferencing, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and the party’s Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee tweeted: “As usual the speech of Amit Shah Ji was all rhetoric and no substance. Nonetheless, since he has talked about his dream of seeing ‘exit’ of TMC, I would like to ask him one more time — ‘When are the Chinese exiting our territory’.”

Trinamool Congress General Secretary Partha Chatterjee said that BJP’s Bengal leadership had made no contribution towards improving the lives of people in Bengal, but has definitely started preparing for the 2021 Bengal elections.

“Priorities are clear, while Mamata Banerjee continues to stand by her people and protect them from every danger,” Chatterjee said in his tweet.

State Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee also echoed the same, saying that as usual the BJP’s Bengal unit had set their priorities only on votes and the upcoming Bengal elections.

“After pushing the entire country into the dark ages, they are busy conducting party campaigns. Shameful to say the least,” he added.

Shah addressed his third virtual rally for West Bengal on Tuesday, attacking the ruling state government for its alleged failure to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and the migrant labourers’ crisis.

Earlier, he had addressed two rallies for Bihar and Odisha via video conferencing. The BJP’s West Bengal unit and the central office in New Delhi coordinated the rally which was aired live on social media.