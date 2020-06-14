Two held for threatening to blow up UP CM residence

Lucknow: Two persons have been arrested in Gonda district for threatening to blow up UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence and 50 other vital installations.

The threat was given through a message on WhatsApp at the police helpline 112 on Friday.

An FIR was registered at the Gautam Palli police station and security at the Chief Minister’s residence was tightened.

The arrested youth are brothers, identified at Raja Babu and Mukesh. They were tracked down through electronic surveillance.

“They have been arrested and are being interrogated,” said a government spokesman.