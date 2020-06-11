Two Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives held in Punjab, huge cache of arms seized

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Thursday foiled a major attempt to smuggle weapons into the Kashmir Valley for carrying out terror attacks with the arrest of two Jammu and Kashmir-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives.

Ten hand grenades, along with one AK-47 rifle with two magazines and 60 live cartridges, were seized from the suspected terrorists, identified as Aamir Hussain Wani, 26, and Wasim Hassan Wani, 27.

The duo, actively involved in transporting automatic weapons and hand grenades from Punjab to the valley, were nabbed by the Pathankot police, who intercepted a truck on the Amritsar-Jammu highway.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said the search of the truck led to the recovery of the weapons and ammunition, and the accused, during preliminary investigation, revealed that they had been directed to collect this weapons consignment from Punjab by Ishfaq Ahmed Dar, alias Bashir Ahmed Khan, a former constable.

Currently an active terrorist of LeT in the valley, Dar had absconded in 2017.

The duo further said they had collected the consignment from two unknown persons early this morning at a pre-arranged location on the Maqboolpura-Vallah road near the vegetable market in Amritsar.

They had then concealed the consignment in the truck, which they had brought ostensibly for the purpose of loading vegetables and fruits from the market in Amritsar, said the DGP.

Aamir Hussain Wani has revealed that, on his earlier trips to Punjab in his truck, he had collected more than Rs 20 lakh of hawala money at the behest of his handlers –Ishfaq Ahmed Dar and Rameez Raja.

He also said during previous trips to Amritsar, he had ferried two armed terrorists – one each of the Hizbul Mujahideen and LeT – from Punjab to the Valley.

Incidentally, both are now dead. They were identified by Aamir as Hizbul Mujahideen’s Saddam Ahmed Paddar and Jasim Ahmed Shah of LeT.

Gupta said that the arrests had corroborated recent intelligence inputs indicating that the Pakistan ISI has been pushing weapon consignments and infiltrating terrorists from across the border into Punjab and further to the Kashmir Valley for carrying out terror activities.

On April 25 Punjab Police had arrested another Jammu and Kashmir based youth, Hilal Ahmed Wagay, who had come to collect drug money from Amritsar on the instructions of now slain Hizbul Mujahadeen Commander Riaz Ahmed Naikoo.

In that case also, Wagay had used a truck for ferrying the drug money.