Two terrorists killed in in J&K’s Kulgam, encounter underway

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter that took place with security forces in Zadoora Nipora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday morning.

“Two unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet today, having earlier tweeted that an encounter had started in Nipora area of Kulgam, adding that police and security forces were on the job.

A joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 19 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army and the Central Reserve Police (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation on receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in Nipora area of Kulgam district on Friday night. As they approached the site where the terrorists were hiding, they were greeted with volley of fire by the hiding terrorists. The security forces fired back, triggering an encounter in which two terrorists were neutralised, said an official.

Terrorists were asked to surrender before forces, but they fired at the security forces to break the cordon and escape, the official added.

Security forces have stepped up anti-terror operations in Kashmir. At least 14 terrorists were killed in three encounters at Reban Pinjura and Sugoo villages of South Kashmir’s Shopian district in less than a week by the security forces, , taking the toll to 95 in this year.