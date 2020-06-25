Two terrorists killed in Sopore; Terror module busted, 5 LeT associates arrested in Budgam

Srinagar: Security forces on Thursday killed two terrorists in an encounter in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A senior police official said that a cordon-and-search was launched on Wednesday night by a joint team of Police, 22 RR and CRPF in Hardshivaa after receiving a credible input about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

As the security cordon tightened on Thursday morning, a contact was established with hiding terrorists who started firing on the security forces. The fire was retaliated, triggering an encounter in which two terrorists were killed, said a police officer.

He said that large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from the encounter site.

Identity and affiliation of the neuralised terrorists is being established, said the official adding that the encounter has ended but searches were on n the area.

Meanwhile, acting on a specific input, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and the Army arrested five terror associates from the Narbal area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district during a search operation.

The terror associates have been identified as Imran Rashid, Ifshan Ahmad Ganie, Owais Ahmad, Mohsin Qadir and Abid Rather.

Large quantum of incriminating material has been recovered from their possession, including 28 Live Rounds AK 47, one Magazine AK 47 and 20 Posters of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The police said this group was involved in providing logistics support and shelter to active terrorists of the proscribed outfit LeT. They were active in the area for last few months.