Two terrorists killed inJ&K’s Anantnag encounter

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday morning.

“In an encounter at Waghama Bijbehara, two terrorists who killed a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and a 5-year-old boy three days back at Bijbehara, have been eliminated,” said Dilbag Singh, Director General, Jammu & Kashmir Police.

According to police, the killed terrorists were those who attacked a CRPF patrol party on June 26 at Padsahi Bagh killing one CRPF personnel and a 5-year-old boy.

A police official said that a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, 3 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the joint team of forces cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists opened fire on them, forcing the security forces to retaliate triggering an encounter.

Searches were still on in the area as sources claimed that two to three terrorists are still believed to be trapped in the area.