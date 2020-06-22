UP ATS arrests terror suspect from J&K

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested one terror suspect Salman from the Ramban area of Jammu in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police force.

The arrest was made on the Sunday evening.

The Uttar Pradesh ATS took the arrested suspect Salman into custody and he would be brought to the state on a transit remand for interrogation.

According to ATS sources, during an initial interrogation, it has been found that the terrorist suspect was in contact with Inamul Haq through an app.

Inamul Haq had been arrested by the UP ATS on June 18 from Bareilly for inciting youth to join Jihad and pick arms for terrorist organisations.

The ATS will now confront both simultaneously to know about other youth recruited by them so far.

Inamul and Salman were connected on Telegram and they had a group on the app.

Inamul has so far radicalised several youths across the country.

The UP ATS is searching for all those who have been radicalised by Inamul to fight in the name of jihad.

Both were using Telegram with different and multiple identities. Inamul’s identity on Telegram was Abu Mohammad Al Hind.

It was Inamul who gave information about Salman, the second recruiter of the ‘jihad’ operations from Jammu and Kashmir.

Inamul has also confessed in an interrogation that he was deeply influenced by the jihadi ideology and was working on radicalising other youths also.