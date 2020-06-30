UP Congress leader arrested for 2019 anti-CAA protests

Lucknow: Shahnawaz Alam, the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Congress minority cell, was arrested by the Lucknow police, late on Monday night, for his alleged involvement in the anti-CAA violence which took place in December last year.

A statement issued after midnight by DCP central, Dinesh Singh, said that Shahnawaz was arrested for his involvement in the anti-CAA protest which took place on December 19, 2019 in Lucknow. He has been arrested after the police gathered sufficient evidence against him.

The police said, Shahnawaz’s mobile locations have confirmed his presence in places where the violent protests took place.

However, a CCTV video circulated by UP Congress leaders shows cops taking away Alam from outside an apartment, close to the chief minister’s residence, in a police vehicle.

Shahnawaz Alam, a native of Ballia district, was affiliated to Rihai Manch, a human rights’ group, before he joined the Congress in 2018.

Said to be a member of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s core team, Shahnawaz was appointed as the chairman of the Congress minority cell in January this year. The appointment caused considerable heartburn among party leaders who felt he was relatively new in the party and should not have been given the responsibility.

Meanwhile, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and state Congress legislative party leader Aradhana Misra, along with the party workers, reached the Hazratganj police station to inquire about the action against the party leader and two other people.

As some party workers started slogan shouting inside the police station, the cops resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them. Shivam Tripathi, youth wing general secretary, was injured in the police action while another party worker Tariq suffered a fracture.