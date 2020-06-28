UP Guv Anandiben Patel given additional charge of MP

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday late evening, has given Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel additional charge of Madhya Pradesh, in view of MP Governor Lalji Tandon’s poor health condition.

Tandon has been away for treatment in Lucknow, for a while now.

He is improving, the Raj Bhavan has informed by quoting a bulletin issued by doctors treating him in Lucknow. It also said that his diabetes is under control. His kidney, liver and heart are better than before, it added.

Though his medical condition has shown signs of improvements, he is far from being in a condition to assume duty anytime soon.

Patel has been given the additional duty of Madhya Pradesh, keeping in mind the current medical condition of Tandon.