WB Guv, TMC MP engage in war of words on Twitter

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra were engaged in a war of words on Twitter after she criticised the state’s constitutional head by saying that ‘a rotten apple never falls far from the tree’.

“The Governor of West Bengal is back to firing BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) arrows at the state government, which is handling Covid-19, Amphan, and the return of migrants smoothly all at once. A rotten apple never falls far from the tree,” Moitra tweeted on June 12.

The Governor hit back on Saturday with his own tweet: “Sharp well-aimed arrows against her own government were lethal and the rampant corruption issue in the state was prominently flagged — panchayat corruption took centre stage — reminding all about cut-money syndrome stated to be all pervasive.”

The Governor tweeted again: “After being in the firing line for letting corruption cat out by revealing hydra-headed corruption in panchayat – (Mahua Moitra is) now trying to curry favour by taking on Governor. (She) is not the only one in such state of helplessness! (I am) sad and concerned at captivity of these worthy leaders.”

Meanwhile, KMC commissioner Vinod Kumar met the Governor on Saturday and briefed him about the disposal of 14 unclaimed bodies at a crematorium near Garia. Initially rumours were spread that those bodies were of Covid-19 patients. But later, it was confirmed by the Kolkata Police and the KMC that those bodies were unclaimed and unidentified.

“Commissioner of KMC Vinod Kumar updated me about sordid saga of dead body disposal – factual details about all 14 dead bodies right from admission to hospital till disposal, as also lapses committed and those involved to be rendered,” the Governor said, adding that the ghastly episode has shocked all and such uncivilised and uncouth approach in disposal of dead bodies came for severe condemnation all over.