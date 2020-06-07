Woman held for planning terror acts tests corona positive

New Delhi: Kashmiri woman Hina Bashir Khan, who along with her husband, was arrested for instigating protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and planning a terror attack, has tested corona positive in the custody of National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The court has directed the agency to shift her to Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. The COVID-19 tests of the accused was conducted on June 6 on the directions of the court.

The couple, Jahanzaib Sami and Hina Bashir Beg, were arrested in March for allegedly promoting the Islamic State’s ideology and instigating protests against the CAA.

Another accused named Abdul Basith was also arrested in March for involvement with the duo. The case was later transferred to the NIA.

“Accused persons including Abdul Basith are actively following the ideology of the ISIS and planning for terror strike in India and also recruiting cadres for the ISKP,” police had earlier told the court.

In one audio message Abdul Basith had said to Jahanzaib to motivate and prepare some guys who may be used for lone wolf attacks and kill the people through a truck or lorry by running them over on people, the police had said.

The police said that the trio was in contact with Abu Ushman al Kashmiri, who is the head of the Indian affairs of the ISKP.