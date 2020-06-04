Published On: Thu, Jun 4th, 2020

Woman kills husband for raping minor sister, held

Jaipur: A 28-year-old woman was arrested for killing her husband after he raped her minor sister in Rajasthan’s Sikar, police said on Thursday.

She will be produced before a local court on Thursday

The murder took place on the intervening night of June 1 and 2.

The woman in her statement said that she was pregnant and so she had brought her 15-year-old sister along with her to lend a helping hand in post-delivery phase. However, the woman was quite aggrieved when her husband raped her sister and in a fit of rage, she hit him with an axe that lead to his death, police said.

She will be produced before a local court on Thursday, Dhod police station SHO said.

The accused kin has also been handed over to her family members after completion of her medical test, Nagora added.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com