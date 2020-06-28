Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya, offers prayers

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, visited Ayodhya where he met saints and seers and saw the progress of work going on at the Ram temple construction site.

The chief minister’s programme was delayed by about three hours due to incessant rains in the holy city.

He first visited the district hospital and other non-COVID medical facilities. He then held a meeting with district officials about the various development projects in the city. The local elected representatives were present in the meeting.

Yogi Adityanath also met members of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and other saints.

He offered prayers at the Ram temple and Hanuman Garhi temple.

Yogi Adityanath had last visited Ayodhya on March 25 when Ram Lalla idol was shifted to a new structure in Manas Bhawan.

The chief minister was scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 18 to oversee arrangements for the proposed ‘bhumi pujan’ on July 2 but his visit was later cancelled after the postponement of the ‘bhumi pujan’ of the temple due to the Corona pandemic.