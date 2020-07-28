28 ministers sworn in including 11 Scindia loyalists in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Twenty eight ministers have been sworn in at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal on Thursday morning.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers.

Out of 28 ministers 20 are cabinet and 8 are state ministers.

Those who have been sworn in include Gopal Bhargava, Vijay Shah, Jagdish Deora, Bisahu Lal Singh, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Bhupendra Singh, Edal Singh Kansana, Brijendra Pratap Singh, Vishwas Sarang, Imrati Devi, Prabhuram Chaudhary, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Prem Singh Patel, Om Prakash Saklecha, Usha Thakur, Arvind Bhadoria, Mohan Yadav, Hardeep Singh Dung, Rajyavardhan Singh Dittigaon were sworn in.

Those present on the occasion include Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP State President Vishnu Dutt Sharma among others.

Now the total number of ministers has increased to 33 with 28 members taking oath in the state cabinet.

The State ministers who were sworn in include Bharat Singh Kushwaha, Inder Singh Parmar, Ramkhilavan Patel, Ram Kishor Kanvera, Brijendra Singh Yadav, Girraj Dandotia, Suresh Dhakad and O.P.S. Bhadoria.

Out of the 28 ministers who were sworn in, 11 are Scindia loyalists who joined the BJP along with Jyotiraditya Scindia in March.

The cabinet expansion has been pending since March. The Shivraj government has been functioning with only five ministers since mid-April.