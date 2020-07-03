3 more policemen suspended, gangster Dubey remains elusive

Kanpur: Even 75 hours after eight policemen were gunned down in an ambush in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, police remained clueless about absconding history-sheeter Vikas Dubey while authorities acted against three more policemen by suspending them on charge of dereliction of duty.

Kanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar P said that Sub-Inspector Kunwar Pal, Sub-Inspector Krishna Kumar Sharma, and Constable Rajeev have been suspended. He said that as and when police is getting any information, it is conducting raids. Teams of all police stations are on alert to catch the culprits, the SSP said.

According to Inspector General of Police Mohit Aggrawal, many police teams have been deployed at division level while many others teams from the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters — including Special Task Force teams — are relentlessly searching for the gangster. Hundreds of policemen are involved in the search operation.

The state borders have been sealed and alert issued on the India-Nepal border since Dubey’s last location was traced in Auraiya. The police is said to have seized arms and ammunition from Bikru village house of Dubey on Sunday, including six pistols, 15 bombs, and 25 cartridges.

Police in the meantime continues to probe who all tipped-off Dubey about the police raid at his village house to arrest him. Earlier, Chaubeypur SHO Vinay Tiwari was suspended for laxity in duty.

Meanwhile, senior police officials are visiting Bikru village daily to collect more information about all the 19 culprits involved in the shootout that led to the killing of a Circle Officer too.

Dubey’s accomplice Dayashankar Agnihotri alias Kallu, who was also involved in the encounter, is also being interrogated. Police are expecting to extract vital information from him on the gang.

On June 3, police had raided the gangster”s house at Bikru village, following which Dubey and his gang fired on the raiding party. The deceased police officials were Bilhaur Circle Officer Devendra Kumar, who was leading the team, three sub-inspectors and four constables.