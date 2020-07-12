Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised

Mumbai: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek were admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday evening. On Twitter, the actor and his son confirmed that they have tested COVID-19 positive.

“T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!” tweeted @SrBachchan.

At the time of publishing this report, Nanavati sources stated that the 77-year-old actor is well and has been responding to treatment. He had a sound sleep yesterday night.

Similarly, his son Abhishek Bachchan also informed through his twitter handle that he too has been tested positive for COVID-19 and has also been isolated in Nanavati hospital.

“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic, ” tweeted Abhishek Bachchan.

However, Jaya Bachchan, Ashwariya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aradhya have tested negative for corona virus.

Big B is stable with mild symptoms. The 77-year-old star will post his health update twice a day via social media, sources said.

The BMC has been carrying out work related to sanitising Bachchan’s three bungalows in the city.

Meanwhile, wishes for a speedy recovery have already started pouring in from industry colleagues.

Taapsee Pannu, who worked with Bachchan in “Badla” last year, wrote on social media: “And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! champ!”

Malayalam superstar Mammooty tweeted: “Get well soon sir.”

“Get well soon sir! Wishing you a speedy recovery,” tweeted Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

“Oh no! Take care, Sir! Get well soon! Sending you tonnes of love and good wishes!” wrote Ranveer Shorey on Twitter.

Boney Kapoor tweeted: “Get well soon Amit ji.”

Neha Dhupia wrote: “Sending you tons of love and best wishes… Please take care… you ll be okay very soon!”

“Get well soon sir,” wished Sonu Sood.

Wishes were still pouring in from fans and colleagues late on Saturday night.

Sr Bachchan was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Gulabo Sitabo”, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, which was released digitally.

His upcoming films are “Chehre”, “Jhund” and “Brahmastra”. He is also scheduled to host season 12 of the popular quiz show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.