Another slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s accomplice arrested

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The Kanpur Police have arrested another member of the Vikas Dubey gang, Shashikant alias Sonu, on Tuesday from the Mela Tiraha area in Kanpur.

Addressing a press conference in Kanpur, Additional Director General (ADG) (Law and order) Prashant Kumar said that on the information provided by Shashikant, the police have recovered an INSAS rifle and 20 live cartridges from his house. This was looted by the miscreants from the police on the night of the incident.

“We have also recovered an AK-47 and 17 cartridges from the house of Vikas Dubey in Bikru village,” the ADG said.

The house was demolished by the police on July 4.

The ADG said that Shashikant had confessed to his involvement in the shootout in which eight policemen were killed on July 3 in Bikru village. The arrested criminal has also named the other accused in the crime.

The ADG said that of the 21 accused, four had been arrested, namely Shyamu Bajpai, Jahaan Yadav, Daya Shankar Agnihotri and now Shashikant.

He said that six of the accused, including Vikas Dubey, Amar Dubey, Prabhat Mishra, Bauan Dubey, Prem Prakash Pandey and Atul Dubey had been killed in encounters.

“Eleven of the accused are at large and will be arrested soon,” the official said.

The ADG refused to take any questions at the press conference and left abruptly.