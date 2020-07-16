Army foils infiltration bid in in J&K’s Keran sector, one terrorist killed

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed after the Army foiled an infiltration attempt at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday.

The Army said that suspicious movement of unidentified persons was detected on Thursday morning in the Keran sector. They were intercepted by the Army and in the gun battle that followed, one terrorist was killed and an AK 47 rifle was recovered.

“Suspicious move of unidentified persons detected across the LoC in Keran sector, Kupwara, this morning. Terrorists trying to infiltrate were intercepted by our troops; contact was established. Infiltration bid foiled. One terrorist was killed and one AK recovered. Operation is in progress,” the Army said in a statement.