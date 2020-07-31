Army foils infiltration bid on LoC, cache of arms recovered

Srinagar: The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday in J&K’s Kupwara district recovering arms and ammunition from retreating infiltrators.

Colonel Rajesh Kalia, defence ministry spokesman said, “Today early morning at about 3 am suspicious movement of unidentified persons was detected 600 metres on our side of the LoC at Machhal sector of Kupwara district.

“Infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by own troops. A firefight ensued. After first light searches were carried out.

“Blood trail was seen. 2 AK rifles, a sniper rifle, 8 grenades and other warlike stores were recovered. Searches are still in progress”.